A man walks past the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's Baedeen district, Syria, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

WASHINGTON The United States is concerned about the continuing escalation of violence in and around Aleppo, Syria, and is working "tenaciously" through diplomatic channels to get both sides to recommit to a cessation of hostilities in Syria, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said both the government and the rebels had contributed to the deteriorating security situation around Aleppo and that Washington would go back to them and "urge them to live up to the commitments they have previously made" to cease hostilities.

