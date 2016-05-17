WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 12 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said two strikes in Syria hit a tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle near Al Shadaddi and destroyed an artillery piece near Mar'a.

Ten strikes in Iraq, half of them near Qayyarah, struck three headquarters, two tactical units and destroyed fighting positions, a fuel tanker and heavy machine guns among other targets, the statement said.

