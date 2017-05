Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday that the Defense Department will provide $155 million in humanitarian aid to refugees displaced by the crises in Syria and Iraq.

The Defense Department will not deliver the aid directly to Syria, but will distribute supplies such as electric generators and blankets through the United Nations.

