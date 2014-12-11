JERUSALEM Using toy guns, a 12-year-old boy and his 13-year-old accomplice tried to rob a bank in Israel but fled without any cash after apparently losing their nerve, police said on Thursday.

Security camera footage showed the boys, wearing hooded sweatshirts, entering the bank in Rishon Lezion, a suburb of Tel Aviv on Wednesday. One had a schoolbag on his back and what appeared to be a rifle in his hand.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said both were carrying fake M-16 assault rifles and that they shouted "this is a holdup".

"They were toy guns but they looked real. The people in the bank were scared, but then the suspects ran out without taking any money," he said, adding that police were able to identify the pair from the security footage and later arrested them.

(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and John Stonestreet)