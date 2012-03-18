DUBAI/CAIRO Turnover on Saudi Arabia's bourse hit a five-year peak on Sunday as money poured in with stocks hitting a new three-and-a-half year high, while real estate stocks weighed on Egypt's bourse after results disappointed.

The benchmark .TASI of the Saudi bourse, the largest market in the Arab world, climbed 0.2 percent to its highest close since September 14, 2008.

Shares worth 18 billion riyals ($4.8 billion) changed hands, the highest daily value since April 2007.

"Most of the turnover is because of speculative behavior that we haven't seen in years," said Tarek al-Madi, a Saudi-based independent analyst.

Fresh funds are rushing in from other asset classes such as real estate, analysts said.

Trading focused on small-caps. Dar Al Arkan 4300.SE surged 7 percent, Zain Saudi (7030.SE) gained 9.9 percent and Alinma Bank 1150.SE climbed 3.9 percent. These three stocks together accounted for about half of all shares traded.

Investors were targeting stocks trading near their par-value of 10 riyals, Madi added.

In Egypt, the main index .EGX30 lost 2 percent, with real estate stocks leading the decline after investors were disappointed by results of Egyptian Resorts (EGTS.CA) even though it narrowed its 2011 loss.

"The Egypt Resort results were worse than expected, because investors were looking for an improvement after it posted better third-quarter results with fewer losses," a trader said.

Egyptian Resorts dropped 3.5 percent, Talaat Moustafa (TMGH.CA) declined 5 percent, Palm Hills (PHDC.CA) fell 4 percent and Amer Group (AMER.CA) lost 2.6 percent.

"Investors are exiting the market because there are no positive triggers or news," said Sarah Tolba of Pharos Securities. "The market will see a further correction."

United Arab Emirates stocks fell on profit-taking.

Aldar Properties (ALDR.AD) dropped 5 percent and Sorouh Real Estate SOR.AD fell 6.5 percent, trimming year-to-date gains to 42.4 and 51.2 percent respectively. These stocks rallied in recent weeks amid merger talks.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI ended 0.7 percent lower, down for a second session after five straight gains.

"It's highly expected profit-taking that should have happened sooner," said Firass Yaish, business development manager at ICM Capital.

"Aldar and Sorouh have lived the news of the merger to the fullest and the stocks now have to go back to their real value," he added.

Dubai's benchmark .DFMGI finished 1.4 percent lower, cutting year-to-date gains to 22.7 percent.

In Kuwait, the bourse ended at an eight-month high, as investors continued to pick up small-caps.

The index .KWSE gained 0.5 percent to its highest close since June 27. It extends year-to-date gains to 7.2 percent, underperforming some other Gulf bourses.

"Kuwait's move (year-to-date) compared to the rest of GCC (Gulf states) is nothing," said a Kuwait-based trader who asked not to be identified, adding this was drawing in foreign investors eyeing a potential catch-up move by the index. "And local investors are back into small-caps."

In Qatar, the index .QSI ended 0.1 percent higher at 8,671 points, up for a second session in five.

