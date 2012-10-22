By Leela Parker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 22 A number of European
institutional investors are turning to the U.S. middle market in
their hunt for yield as frustration with the hamstrung European
credit markets drags on. Facing persistently low returns on
government and public debt instruments, investors are sitting on
an abundance of cash and looking for opportunities.
"Investors in Europe are very frustrated with the public
debt markets. It's very hard to find floating-rate corporate
bonds, for example," said René Biner, partner and head of
private finance at global investment manager Partners Group.
"The private debt market offers very attractive opportunities."
At the same time, European bank lending appetite has
significantly reduced and collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
issuance is paralyzed. Some of that money is spilling over into
the U.S. where the credit markets are functioning.
Middle market loans, largely a buy-and-hold asset class,
typically offer higher returns, but with more conservative
structures, terms and leverage levels compared with broadly
syndicated leveraged loans. U.S. institutional middle market
term loans are currently yielding 6.81 percent, with large
corporate leveraged loans yielding 5.76 percent. That compares
with 1.61 percent for 10-year German government bonds, 1.895
percent for UK 10-year notes and 5.38 percent for Spain's
10-year government debt.
European exposure
In response to this, select firms are looking at ways to
provide European investors exposure to middle market loans.
In September, Partners Group raised a 375 million
euro senior loan fund to lend to middle market companies in
Europe and in the U.S. with a minimum floor of $20 million in
Ebitda. The fund is allocated 60 percent to European middle
market issuers and 40 percent to U.S. mid-sized borrowers, but
the split is flexible. Partners expects the fund, which has a
five to six year investment horizon, to be 50 percent invested
by year-end.
"Eighteen months ago investors were asking for less U.S.
exposure. Now they are asking to increase U.S. allocation," said
Biner.
The shift is largely due to a relatively better
macroeconomic outlook in the U.S., as well as the attractive
overall market opportunity in the U.S. credit markets.
Target investors for the fund include pension funds,
insurance companies, as well as fixed income teams making
allocations to loans, an addendum to existing FI allocations.
"The middle market makes sense for pension funds. They do
not need liquidity now," Biner said.
3i, the London-based private equity and debt manager, which
in August established its presence in the U.S. credit markets
with the acquisition of WCAS Fraser Sullivan Investment
Management, is considering targeting the U.S. middle market via
a business development company or through CLOs, said Jeremy
Ghose, chief executive officer of 3i Debt Management.
"The U.S .middle market is absolutely on our radar," Ghose
said. "It reinforces our game plan to diversify, but it has not
yet been consummated."
Meanwhile, U.S.-based middle market Monroe Capital is
raising a $400 million senior secured debt fund that is being
marketed to both U.S. and European institutional investors,
including pension funds and insurance companies.
"The fund will lend directly to mid-market and lower
mid-market U.S. companies, seeking to deliver above market
double digit current yield with no correlation or volatility,"
said Ted Koenig, president and CEO of Monroe Capital. "It's
about asset allocation and getting exposure to anything
yield-oriented," he said of the increased global demand for
credit assets.
