a day ago
Philippines' Duterte accepts Mighty Corp's $493 million tax settlement offer
#Deals - Asia
July 24, 2017 / 11:07 AM / a day ago

Philippines' Duterte accepts Mighty Corp's $493 million tax settlement offer

1 Min Read

President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a turnover ceremony of procured pistols for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at the Malacanang presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines July 18, 2017.Dondi Tawatao

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was accepting Mighty Corp's 25 billion pesos ($493.15 million) tax settlement offer.

Mighty has offered to pay the government 25 billion pesos, funded by selling its assets to Japan Tobacco, the world's third-biggest tobacco company, for 45 billion pesos.

Duterte also called on the Senate to pass his tax reform bill "in full," to help fund his administration's $180 billion infrastructure program.

Reporting by Karen Lema. Editing by Jane Merriman

