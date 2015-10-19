WASHINGTON Millennium Health, formerly Millennium Laboratories, has agreed to pay $256 million to resolve allegations it billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal healthcare programs for medically unnecessary testing, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Millennium, one of the largest urine drug testing laboratories in the United States, also allegedly provided free items to physicians who agreed to refer expensive lab testing business to the San Diego-based company, the Justice Department said in a statement.

