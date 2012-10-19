SAO PAULO Brazilian food processor Minerva (BEEF3.SA) and its controlling shareholder plan to sell shares in an offering that could raise a minimum 442.1 million reais ($219 million).

The company will offer 37.5 million shares in a primary offering, while controlling shareholder VDQ Holding will offer an unspecified amount of stock, the company said in a filing on Friday. An additional lot equivalent to 15 percent of the offering could be sold depending on demand, the filing said.

(Reporting By Sao Paulo newsroom; Editing by Gary Hill)