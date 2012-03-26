NEW YORK Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp (CDE.N) is still producing silver from its mine in Bolivia under its existing contract, a senior executive of the mining company said, even as the Andes nation seeks a bigger share of foreign company profits.

Last week, the La Paz government said giant global commodities company Glencore International Plc (GLEN.L) had renegotiated its contracts giving the Bolivian government 55 percent of profits. Glencore's contract will be the model to be incorporated into new mining legislation for all operations currently in private hands, the government of President Evo Morales said.

But Coeur's Chief Financial Officer Frank Hanagarne said Bolivia's leftist government has not approached it to renegotiate the contract for its San Bartolome mine.

"San Bartolome is still operating under the current regulations," Hanagarne told the Reuters Global Mining and Metals Summit in New York on Monday.

"There have been discussions over two years about changes in the mining law in Bolivia," he said. "We are focused on fostering good government relations and we are having success there."

Asked directly whether Bolivia had asked Coeur to renegotiate, Hanagarne said: "No, but there are discussions among themselves.

"Nothing has been proposed. They are talking about it, but I have not seen anything concrete."

Hanagarne said he had seen the news about Glencore, "and some changes there. But we're not taking that to mean that it's an industry-wide situation."

He did say Coeur, which also operates mines in Mexico, as well as the United States, had contingency plans in place.

"Whenever you operate outside the United States there's the risk of political instability," he said, adding Coeur "works very hard to maintain a level playing field with those governments and we've had a lot of success."

During his conversation with Reuters editors, Hanagarne also said he expects silver to trade above $25 an ounce in the next few years on strong industrial and jewelry demand.

"As we look ahead, we expect to see $25 and hopefully much higher. We think that the demand for silver industrial applications and jewelry will continue to keep the price up," he told the Reuters summit.

Silver rose 1.5 percent to nearly $33 an ounce on Monday on gold's coattails as well as on renewed hopes about additional U.S. monetary easing. Year to date, the white metal is up about 18 percent following last year's 10 percent decline.

Hanagarne said the silver market could see high volatility in the short run due to investor uncertainty over the metal's link to the gold price, which he said analysts see slipping from recent highs. Gold has underperformed silver so far this year with an 8 percent gain.

The executive also said that Coeur, which produces mainly silver and gold, could benefit from mining other metals such as lead and zinc.

"My view is that if we maintain our identity as a silver producer, and still enhance our margin through the availability of some of these metals we may encounter, I think they (shareholders) would like that."

Hanagarne said Coeur derived 60 percent of its revenue from silver and 40 percent from gold.

But he said: "If the objective is to maintain your identity as a silver company, you can only go so far with other metals before you start to call into question that identity." Coeur's stock rose 20 cents to $24.17 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Steve James and Frank Tang; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)