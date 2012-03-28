TORONTO Demand from mining companies for alternative financing like royalties and streaming is at an all-time high, but deals over $500 million will be few and far between, with most transactions happening in the mid-tier market, the head of a leading royalty company said on Tuesday.

With their share prices lagging, miners are wary of turning to equities markets to raise money and are looking at all alternatives, Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) Chief Executive David Harquail said at the Reuters Global Mining and Steel Summit.

"We've never had as many calls coming in from people looking at some sort of financing for their projects," he said, speaking in Reuters office in Toronto. "It is clear that people are trying to avoid the equity market."

With royalty deals, Franco-Nevada provides cash upfront in exchange for a set percentage of future profits, while with a stream deal miners get cash in exchange for agreeing to sell future byproduct production at a set price.

With most major players able to finance development through their own cash flows, the biggest market right now is mid-tier producers looking to use a royalty or stream as part of a financing package that may also include equity and debt.

"I think there's going to be a lot of business done in the $50 to $150 million range for some of these smaller development projects," said Harquail. "They see royalty financing as part of a three-way."

He pointed to the example of a $50 million deal the company struck in February whereby it will buy both an equity stake in Lake Shore Gold LSG.TO and a royalty interest on the sale of minerals from its Timmins West complex in northern Ontario.

Demand for royalty and stream deals is highest from junior exploration companies, said Harquail, as they have less traction in the equity market and simply cannot raise debt.

For larger companies, equity financing is still an option, but only if they really need it, said Mike Boyd, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for CIBC World Markets.

"I do think that companies that need to finance can finance, we certainly have seen financings get done in the sector," he said. "But they have been mostly on the gold and precious metal sides."

For the top-tier miners, a stream or royalty deal can be a lower-risk way to finance a portion of a major project. But Harquail doesn't see many mega-royalty deals in the near future.

"I expect maybe one per year where the royalty companies are providing something north of $500 million to $1 billion on a specific project," he said. "One this year and one per year going forward from what I see in the pipeline right now."

CASH FOR DEALS

While mid and top-tier miners have traditionally used alternative financing to help fund project development, smaller players are now also getting creative with how they finance takeovers, said Michael White, chief executive of IBK Capital Corp.

"You have some very good management teams in these more junior companies, they're looking to finance acquisitions and they simply can't stomach using their own paper right now," he said. "They're actually looking at buying them using cash."

But because smaller companies usually don't have strong balance sheets, they are turning to royalty deals, metal streams and offtake agreements to shore up that needed cash.

Securing financing through a major royalty company has the added benefit of bolstering market confidence in a project, making further fundraising easier, said White. It can also boost investor interest in a company.

Shares of Lake Shore, for example, rose more than 17 percent after it announced its $50 million deal with Franco-Nevada.

(Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Phil Berlowitz)