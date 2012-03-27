TORONTO Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI.TO) is expecting record fiscal 2012 revenue on the back of strong demand for its drilling services in traditional mining strongholds such as Chile, Canada and Australia, Chief Executive Francis McGuire said on Monday.

Major Drilling, the world's second largest provider of drilling services to miners, can top C$750 million in revenue in the fiscal year ending April 30, he said, citing strong demand from gold, copper, coal and iron ore miners.

"Given the strength in the balance sheets of our customers, we believe this will be a record year," McGuire said at the Reuters Mining Summit.

The company's revenue previously peaked at C$590 million in fiscal 2008.

"The seniors are very active and are keeping us very busy. The juniors with advanced projects are also very, very active, more active than they were last year," he said, referring to large and small miners.

"But the juniors that are still trying to prove a property (is viable) are tending to manage their cash more carefully than last year. All in all, though, it means we are having a busier year than last year."

McGuire also said that quarterly gross margins, which fell below 30 percent in the fiscal third quarter, will once again top that level in the ongoing quarter.

"We'd be very disappointed if we didn't hit that," he said.

DEMAND SURGE

Exploration spending rose steadily between 2002 and 2008, on surging demand from emerging economies and strong metal prices. The boom came to an abrupt end in late 2008 and early 2009, as the U.S. housing market collapse rippled across the globe.

Spending has bounced back strongly after bottoming out in 2009 as metal prices have remained well above historical levels over the last two years despite recent volatility.

A study by the Metals Economics Group released earlier in March shows that global exploration spending surged 50 percent in 2011 to $18.2 billion, and the industry consultancy forecasts further gains in 2012.

McGuire said miners, keenly aware of growing Asian demand for both base and precious metals, are not about to cut exploration spending as they seek to have the capacity in place to meet demand well beyond the turn of the decade.

"Typically, almost as a standard for the last 12 years about 40 to 50 percent of the (drilling) activity is in gold and precious metals," McGuire said, adding that copper miners account for about 20 to 25 percent of Major Drilling's revenues.

McGuire said uranium miners have begun to increase their spending this year, a year after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

"Coal has become a bigger factor too. Last year it might have been about 2 percent of our business. It's 5 percent of our business now and I don't think it will be very long before it will be 10 percent of our business," said McGuire.

Major Drilling's shares have risen 66 percent over to last six months, and closed Monday at C$17.17 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company, based in Moncton, New Brunswick, ranks No. 2 in the industry behind Boart Longyear Ltd (BLY.AX).

($1 = $1 Canadian)

(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Richard Chang)