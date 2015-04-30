(Adds details) NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. Mint's sales of America Eagle gold coins in April fell 37 percent from March, while 2015 sales so far have dropped for the second straight year, government data showed on Thursday. The Mint said it sold 29,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in April, down from the 46,500 ounces in March but still well above the 18,500 ounces in February. Sales for the first four months of the year have reached 175,500 ounces, down 3.6 percent from the first four months of 2014 as traders waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, something that would pressure bullion prices. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 0 February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 0 March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000 0 April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000 0 YTD Total 175,500 182,000 14,922,500 17,448,000 0 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)