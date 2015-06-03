JACKSON, Miss. A Mississippi school superintendent has pressed charges of disturbing the peace against several people who cheered during a recent high school graduation despite being asked to hold their celebrating until the end.

Jay Foster, superintendent for the Senatobia Municipal School District, said he told spectators at the Senatobia High School graduation last month not to applaud for family members until all graduates' names had been called in order to keep the ceremony dignified.

"We didn't tell them they couldn't cheer. We just asked them to wait until the end so everyone has an opportunity to hear their graduate's name," he said on Wednesday.

Four people did not comply and were asked to leave, Foster said. The superintendent later went to the police to pursue charges against the three people he has been able to identify so far.

"I want them to know there are consequences for their behavior," he said.

Ursula Miller is among those facing charges after she shouted out for her niece who was graduating, she said. She and the others are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

"I can understand they can escort me out of the graduation but to say they are going to put me in jail for it," Miller said in an interview with the WREG television station. "What else are they allowed to do?"

