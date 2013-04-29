ChemChina gets nearly 95 percent of Syngenta, seeks more
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.
NEW YORK A U.S. unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T) is in talks to acquire the rights to sell trust-banking services to Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) clients, in the bank's latest bid to expand its business abroad, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The proposed deal involves Mitsubishi UFJ's Union Bank providing services to trust accounts worth an estimated $4 billion, which Morgan Stanley will continue to manage. Union Bank will earn fees on the trust services it sells, the source familiar with the matter said.
Mitsubishi UFJ is the Wall Street investment bank's biggest shareholder.
The proposed deal is subject to approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Mitsubishi UFJ could not immediately be reached for comment.
In another deal earlier this month, through UnionBanCal - Union Bank's U.S. parent - Japan's biggest bank agreed to pay $3.7 billion for a portfolio of U.S. commercial property loans from Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE).
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Richard Leong; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York, Emi Emoto in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Stephen Coates)
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.
VICTORIA, British Columbia The two parties set to take power in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia vowed on Tuesday to block Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to expand an oil pipeline, setting up a fight with energy-rich Alberta and the federal government.