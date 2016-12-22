Novartis has assets to sell, investors wary of what it might buy
ZURICH As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.
TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co (8031.T) said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a part of its stake in the Marcellus shale gas project in the United States to Alta Resources Development for $207 million.
The move comes as part of Mitsui's efforts to improve its energy and mineral resources portfolio and the deal will help it focus its future investments into more productive areas where it will retain its interests, Mitsui said in a statement.
The stake it plans to sell accounts for about 20 percent of its total interest in the Marcellus shale gas project by output, the company said. Mitsui now has a stake equal to a daily gas production of about 300 million cubic feet.
AMSTERDAM A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries , handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.