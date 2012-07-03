Technology services firm M*Modal MODL.O agreed to be acquired in an all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).

M*Modal, which offers clinical documentation and cloud-based speech understanding technology, said it would get $14 per share, a premium of 8.3 percent to the stock's Monday close.

Under the terms of the agreement, One Equity Partners will commence a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of M*Modal not later than July 17.

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2012.

Macquarie Capital is acting as lead financial advisor to M*Modal.

M*Modal's shares closed at $12.93 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)