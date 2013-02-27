The new Nokia 105 is pictured during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The entry-level Nokia 105, its lowest priced ever device with a colour screen, was aimed at first-time buyers in markets such as South America, Africa, Russia and Asia-Pacific, Chief Executive Stephen Elop said. The phone shows Nokia, once the undisputed leader in the mobile phone industry, trying to fend off growing competition at the low end from Asian rivals such as Huawei and ZTE . REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

The new Nokia Lumia 720, featuring the same camera lens as the higher end Lumia 920, is pictured during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, takes place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet is pictured during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, takes place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

The new ZTE Grand S Lite is pictured during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, takes place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A visitor holds the new Sony Xperia Z Tablet during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, takes place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Vodafone's CEO Vittorio Colao (L), Telefonica's Chairman and CEO Cesar Alierta (2nd L), China Mobile's Chairman Xi Guohua (C), AT&T's Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson and GSMA's Anne Bouverot (R) take part in a conference at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, will take place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A visitor walks past a Mobile World banner at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26, 2013. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, will take place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A view through a glass window shows the Sony Xperia Z tablet immersed in water during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The Xperia Z tablet, billed as dust and water resistant, is 6.9 millimetre thin and weighs 495 grammes. It has a 10.1 inch high-definition screen and will go on sale this spring. The tablet aims to be a direct challenge to Apple, which has dominated the high-end tablet market, although smaller and cheaper Android-based tablets have also won market share. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, takes place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. Picture taken February 25. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

The new ZTE Grand Memo is pictured during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, takes place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A visitor looks at the new Sony Xperia Z phone and tablet through a glass window during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 25, 2013. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, takes place from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA Networks, whether superfast mobile broadband, wifi or a combination of both, are helping add pizzazz to new mobile products as the rapid evolution in smartphone and tablet design slows to a trickle.

The world's fastest smartphone, new "phablets" - sized between a phone and tablet - and small tablets optimized to watch video and run multiple applications on 4G mobile networks were making the biggest splash at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Networks are also enabling millions of other devices, from coffee makers to bicycles and cars to homes, to become "smart".

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc for instance demonstrated a connected home in which a smartphonecoffee can be used to start a coffer maker and speakers burst into sound when you enter the room, thanks to the handset in your pocket.

Such innovations are made possible by AllJoyn, an open-source software framework compatible with mobile operating systems Android, Windows and iOs, that allows devices to speak to each other directly without needing a separate server.

"We are making the Internet of everything a seamless blend of the physical and the digital world," said Brian Spencer, engineer at Qualcomm Innovation Center.

U.S. network operator AT&T Inc, meanwhile, is adding your home and your car to your smartphone contacts.

Its Digital Life product allows a user to automate and monitor his or her home remotely, and it has replaced Verizon Communications Inc as mobile partner for General Motors Co's OnStar connected car service.

Glenn Lurie, AT&T president of emerging enterprises, said the next step would be joining the two products together, creating a smart ecosystem dedicated to an individual.

"When my wife drives into the house and flips the garage door open, the house will know she's home and unlock the door and turns the thermostat up; that's the future," Lurie said.

NEXT BIG THING

Meanwhile wearable devices are the next big thing to be connected, industry watchers say. Google Inc revealed on YouTube last week some of the features of Google Glass, a pair of glasses that allows users to see information and record video.

Apple Inc, meanwhile, is experimenting with the design of a smart device similar to a wristwatch made with curved glass, according to a New York Times report.

In Barcelona, many of the wearables were designed to keep tabs on health problems.

A blood sugar monitor was being used by cyclists, with real-time data sent to a Sony Corp Xperia smartphone on the handlebars. Readings can then be sent to doctors using a secure mobile connection.

It will be used by a team of diabetics riding between Brussels and Barcelona next month, said trip organizer Adam Denton.

Most new smartphones and tablets unveiled at the show, however, displayed no departure from the touch-screen format popularized by Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Device maker Huawei set itself apart by emphasizing the connection speed of its flagship smartphone, the Ascend P2, while Japan's NEC Corp took a fresh approach to smartphone form with a device offering screens back and front that can be unfolded to make a 5.6 inch-sized tablet.

Olaf Swantee, chief executive of British network operator EE, said faster networks were changing how people use their devices and how manufacturers were designing kit.

"Miniaturization was the big thing a few years ago, but now, with customers able to do more on their screens than ever before, we're seeing device manufacturers maximize screen space, not minimize it," he said at the show.

(Editing by David Holmes)