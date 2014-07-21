A device, part of the Mobileye driving assist system, is seen on the dashboard of a vehicle during a demonstration for the media in Jerusalem October 24, 2012. Mobileye, which makes technology to help drivers, expects sales to more than double every year for the next few... REUTERS/Baz Ratner (JERUSALEM - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT BUSINESS) - RTR39IZE

JERUSALEM Mobileye N.V., which makes software and cameras that help cars avoid accidents, said on Monday it has launched a road show for its U.S. initial public offering of around $500 million.

The Israeli based company will sell 27.75 million shares - 8.325 million by Mobileye itself and another 19.425 million by the selling shareholders.

Mobileye said it expects the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange to price at $17 to $19 a share and list under the symbol MBLY. That would bring in proceeds of $472 million to $527 million.

The selling shareholders have also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up 4.16 million additional shares to cover any over-allotments.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters.

The company's collision-avoidance technology is used in more than 3 million vehicles made by the likes of BMW and General Motors.

Mobileye's systems include a windshield-mounted camera that takes pictures of what is in front of the driver. The images are processed and, in real-time, a small device on the dashboard gives the driver audio-visual warnings.

Amnon Shashua, the firm's chairman, and Ziv Aviram, its chief executive, each own 9 percent in the company.

Mobileye's other top shareholders include Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Fidelity Investments, BlackRock, and Enterprise Holdings, the No 1 U.S. car rental company.

Mobileye's revenue doubled to $81.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31. The company swung to a profit of about $20 million in the year from a loss of $53 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)