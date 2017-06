The shadow of a photographer is seen on Belgium's second biggest mobile phone operator Mobistar's company logo. February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

BRUSSELS Mobistar MSTAR.BR shares opened up 3 percent on Tuesday after posting a smaller decline in third-quarter core earnings than analysts expected.

Belgium's second-biggest mobile phone operator announced an 8 percent decline in third-quarter core earnings to 119.7 million euros ($156.5 million), not as steep as the average expectation in a Reuters poll for a 10 percent drop.

($1 = 0.7651 euros)

(Reporting By Ethan Bilby)