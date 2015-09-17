Models sashayed down the Marchesa catwalk in floaty dresses and luxurious evening gowns at the fashion house's spring/summer 2016 fashion show on Wednesday.

Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig used intricate embroidery and feather detailing on their creations, which included voluminous ball gowns.

"I think we started looking at birds and aviaries and actually a lot of cages that Georgina has worked a lot into the corsetry within the collection," Craig said.

They used a palette of pastel colors but there were darker tones too.

Models wore laser-cut suede stiletto heels -- a debut footwear collection launched in partnership with AKH Group.

Marchesa's runway show was part of New York Fashion Week: the Shows which ends on Thursday.