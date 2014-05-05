A former Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) banker who advises clients in the food and beverage sector has joined boutique investment bank Moelis & Co (MC.N) as it continues to beef up its consumer and retail team, Moelis said on Monday.

Brian Callaci will join Moelis in July and will be based in its Chicago office.

Callaci worked at Bank of America for 17 years, and had served most recently as co-head of the consumer investment banking group.

He joins Moelis soon after its April initial public offering, which it raised $162.5 million.

Moelis said in April that retail banker Perry Hall had joined from Bank of America.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran)