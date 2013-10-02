BUDAPEST Croatia's legal action against Hungarian oil and gas group MOL's chief executive and chairman Zsolt Hernadi contradicts European Union law and MOL will defend itself "by all legal means", MOL said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Croatian state news agency Hina reported that authorities issued an Interpol arrest warrant for the chief executive of MOL MOLB.BU on bribery charges. MOL has denied the accusations.

"Whilst Croatia may be at liberty to do so under national law, we maintain that the manner in which the Croatian authorities are currently proceeding is in contradiction to supra-national European law, which provides for an EU-wide common regime, and which Croatia has opted to be legally bound by through accession to the EU earlier this year," MOL said in a statement.

MOL also said it would defend itself by all legal means.

