Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA.O) said they have entered into a global collaboration to develop and sell generic versions of biotechnology drugs.
Under the terms of the deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, Baxter will make an upfront cash payment of $33 million to Momenta for up to six biosimilar compounds, the companies said in a statement.
Complex drugs, produced through biological processes that generally involve recombinant DNA technologies, are known as biosimilars.
Baxter may make additional payments over the next several years for the development of the compounds upon reaching certain milestones, it said.
Shares of Momenta were up 6 percent at $18.10 in after-market trade. They had closed at $17.02 Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.