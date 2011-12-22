Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA.O) said they have entered into a global collaboration to develop and sell generic versions of biotechnology drugs.

Under the terms of the deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, Baxter will make an upfront cash payment of $33 million to Momenta for up to six biosimilar compounds, the companies said in a statement.

Complex drugs, produced through biological processes that generally involve recombinant DNA technologies, are known as biosimilars.

Baxter may make additional payments over the next several years for the development of the compounds upon reaching certain milestones, it said.

Shares of Momenta were up 6 percent at $18.10 in after-market trade. They had closed at $17.02 Thursday on Nasdaq.

