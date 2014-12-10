MONACO Princess Charlene of Monaco gave birth on Wednesday to a boy and a girl, the royal couple's first children, an aide to the royals said.

According to Monaco's Constitution, the boy, named Jacques, will be first-in-line to the throne, and not his twin sister, Gabriella.

"The Princess and the children are doing well," a royal announcement said.

Monaco's ruler, Prince Albert, and Princess Charlene married in July 2011 in a lavish ceremony in the principality, the playground of the rich known for its Grand Prix car race and 19th century casino.

Prince Albert is the son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly, who set aside a career in Hollywood to become Princess Grace. She died after a car crash in 1982.

Before her marriage into the ancient House of Grimaldi, whose family members have ruled since 1297, Charlene Wittstock was a national champion swimmer from South Africa.

(Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Larry King)