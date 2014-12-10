Sharp frosts damage French wine production
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
MONACO Princess Charlene of Monaco gave birth on Wednesday to a boy and a girl, the royal couple's first children, an aide to the royals said.
According to Monaco's Constitution, the boy, named Jacques, will be first-in-line to the throne, and not his twin sister, Gabriella.
"The Princess and the children are doing well," a royal announcement said.
Monaco's ruler, Prince Albert, and Princess Charlene married in July 2011 in a lavish ceremony in the principality, the playground of the rich known for its Grand Prix car race and 19th century casino.
Prince Albert is the son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly, who set aside a career in Hollywood to become Princess Grace. She died after a car crash in 1982.
Before her marriage into the ancient House of Grimaldi, whose family members have ruled since 1297, Charlene Wittstock was a national champion swimmer from South Africa.
(Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Larry King)
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment for the elderly.