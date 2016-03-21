From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
The Monaco royal family hosted the Rose Ball on Saturday, a glitzy annual charity event.
The social gathering took place at the Monte Carlo Sporting Club. The late Princess Grace of Monaco founded the event in 1954, and it is currently hosted by Prince Albert II and his sister Princess Caroline.
Proceeds go to The Princess Grace Foundation.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.