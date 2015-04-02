Power company Calpine explores sale: WSJ
Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz said on Thursday he is not pushing Mondelez International Inc to do a big deal.
"I'm not pushing them to do any transaction," Peltz said during an interview on CNBC. Peltz is a Mondelez board member and a principal of hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP.
Peltz also said he wants Mondelez to continue improving its profit margin, sales and market share.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO U.S. pipeline Kinder Morgan Inc's Canadian unit is seeking to raise up to C$1.75 billion ($1.3 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Toronto, Kinder Morgan Canada said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.