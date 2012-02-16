JOHANNESBURG/WARSAW Shares in Polish paper maker Mondi Swiecie CELA.WA climbed above an offer price from its South African parent on Thursday, as investors bet Mondi Ltd (MNDJ.J) would have to sweeten its $374 million buy-out bid.

The South African paper maker owns two-thirds of Mondi Swiecie, whose products are used to make items including paper bags, and offered 69 zlotys ($21.5) per share for the remaining 34 percent of the Polish company.

The offer was in line with Mondi Swiecie's closing price in Warsaw on Wednesday, but investors sent shares of the firm up another 5.8 percent to 73 zlotys on Thursday.

"Mondi showed determination to buy and delist Swiecie, but the market says not at this price. It expects the price to be raised," said Mariusz Musial, a broker at Warsaw's Trigon DM.

Pension fund Aviva PTE, which holds 7.3 percent of Swiecie, said it was analyzing the bid, while ING PTE, which has 10 percent, declined to comment.

Mondi, which is also listed in London, said it had made the 1.2 billion zloty ($374 million) all-cash offer for the remaining 17 million shares to gain full control of the container board maker, in line with its strategy to streamline its structure.

The offer represents a 15.6 percent premium over Swiecie's three-month average price and a 4 percent premium to its 6-month average price.

The global paper industry is slowly recovering from a slump triggered by weak demand and overcapacity and exacerbated by the economic crisis, and capacity reductions across the industry have helped lift prices.

Shares of Mondi slid 2 percent to 66.89 rand in Johannesburg as investors worried it would be forced to pay more for the deal than it intended.

CHEEKY MONDI

"Mondi is much better placed geographically than some of its competitors. This deal sounds exciting and at the current price, they are getting it at a bargain," said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at asset manager Vestact.

"The market clearly thinks they are being cheeky and there should be a higher premium."

Mondi, with operations across 31 countries, has been targeting fast-growing markets in eastern Europe and is seen as a safer bet than some of its western European rivals which battle with high-cost assets.

Mondi Swiecie, a manufacturer of virgin and recycled container board in Central Eastern Europe, produced 1,333 thousand tonnes of the product at its operations in Swiecie, Poland, in 2011 and employs around 1,020 people.

The offer is expected to be concluded by mid-April. Mondi Swiecie would be delisted from the Warsaw stock exchange after the deal is completed.

Mondi said it would pay for the shares from existing cash resources and committed bank facilities.

Mondi is being advised on the deal by the local unit of UBS AG UBSN.VX. ($1 = 3.2101 Polish zlotys)

(Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; editing by David Dolan and Helen Massy-Beresford)