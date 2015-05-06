Western Union Co (WU.N), the world's largest money transfer company, said on Wednesday that it is not in talks to buy smaller rival MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O).

"In view of the high level of market activity in our stock today, Western Union states that current news reports indicating that our company is in discussions to acquire MoneyGram are not accurate," the company said.

Western Union's stock rose as much as 9 percent on Wednesday, while MoneyGram's shares rose as much as 41 percent, after Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday that the company was in early-stage talks to buy MoneyGram.

