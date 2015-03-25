Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
LONDON The founder of British price comparison company Moneysupermarket.com, Simon Nixon, on Wednesday scrapped a plan to sell a stake of up to 6.4 percent in the company, less than a day after announcing it.
Citigroup, acting for Nixon, said in a statement that the share sale, which could have earned the company's founder as much as 100 million pounds ($149 million), had been canceled.
A source had earlier told Reuters that Nixon was reducing offer to 4 percent of the company's share capital -- 22 million shares -- from the 35 million shares previously targeted, with a price range of between 268 pence and 270 pence.
News of the cancellation sent shares in Moneysupermarket down 6.3 percent to 268.5 pence by 0850 GMT.
($1 = 0.6725 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry and Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)
NEW YORK Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.