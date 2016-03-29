Contestants ride during a camel race at 'Temeenii bayar', the Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

People wearing traditional costumes wait for a parade on the back of camels during 'Temeenii bayar', the Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

People wearing Mongolian costumes chat in front of their camels during 'Temeenii bayar', the Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

People crowd to watch a camel parade during 'Temeenii bayar', the Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Camels breathe in cold weather during 'Temeenii bayar', the Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

People sit on a cart with a camel tied to it during 'Temeenii bayar', the Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Camels are seen against sunset during 'Temeenii bayar', the Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

A camel kneels down during 'Temeenii bayar', the Camel Festival, in Dalanzadgad, Umnugobi aimag, Mongolia, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

DALANZADGAD, Mongolia Out in the Gobi Desert, the crowd, many in colorful Mongolian traditional dress, admire the shaggy-haired, cud-chewing camels as they plod by in a beauty parade.

Later, many of their owners mount their beasts to drive them on a dusty, chaotic 15-km (nine miles) race across the steppeland.

It's all part of Mongolia's Camel Festival - an event as central to traditional nomadic life as the bactrian camel itself, a wooly, two-humped beast that sports a flowing beard of hair.

Guinness World records classes the race, that is part of the two-day festival, as the largest camel race in the world, drawing 1,108 participants from across Mongolia to the site outside Dalanzadgad in Umnugovi province. reut.rs/1SjjiZ3

This year, the winning camel romped home in 35 minutes and 12 seconds on the wind-swept steppe, according to the records website.

The bactrian camel itself is a beast of burden that normally carries everything that is required for a Mongolian to be able to build and live in a traditional Mongolian tent. They cost about $750 per piece.

Known fairly or unfairly for their feisty temperament, some ploughed into the crowd of spectators, though no injuries were reported.

"Your camel has to be bad-tempered for riders to get a place here," one person joked to another.

Many families trekked for at least seven hours from the capital Ulan Bator to watch the competition. There are minimal conditions to enter: the camels must be pure breed Mongolian bactrian and at least four years old. Entry is free.

Camel wool is vital for making clothes, blankets, jackets and socks, and also can be twined into rope. Camel meat, similar to goat, is eaten in steamed and fried dumplings.

(Reporting by Rentsendorj Bazarsukh and Terrence Edwards; Writing by Richard Balmforth)