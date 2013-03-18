WASHINGTON The United States is keeping a close eye on the situation in Cyprus, the Treasury Department said on Monday, after a bailout that included a tax on savers raised fears of contagion in other parts of Europe.

"The Treasury Department is monitoring the situation in Cyprus closely, and Secretary (Jack) Lew has been speaking with his European counterparts," the Treasury said in a statement.

"It is important that Cyprus and its Euro area partners work to resolve the situation in a way that is responsible and fair and ensures financial stability."

(Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa)