SK Hynix says will bid for Toshiba's memory chip business as part of a consortium
SEOUL South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Friday it will submit a final bid for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as part of a consortium.
FRANKFURT Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) supervisory board will discuss in a meeting on Sept. 14 whether to sweeten its offer for Monsanto (MON.N) again or even pursue a hostile takeover, German daily Rheinische Post reported, citing company sources.
A spokesman for Bayer, which is due to hold an investor conference in Cologne on Sept. 20, declined to comment on the report.
Sources told had told Reuters last month that U.S. seed company Monsanto had given its German suitor limited access to its books after turning down a sweetened $64 billion takeover offer.
MELBOURNE U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management on Friday said it would make a commitment to editorial independence if it succeeds in its A$2.76 billion ($2.05 billion) offer for Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd .