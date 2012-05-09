Monster Beverage Corp's (MNST.O) first-quarter results trumped Wall Street expectations as higher demand for its energy drinks boosted margins, sending its shares up more than 13 percent.

Monster Beverage, earlier known as Hansen Natural, said net sales for the company's direct store delivery segment, whose principal products are energy drinks, rose 29 percent to $431.2 million.

The Corona, California-based company, which derives about 20 percent of its sales from outside the United States, said it was planning launches in more international markets later this year.

January-March net income rose to $76.1 million, or 41 cents per share, from $55 million, or 29 cents per share.

Net sales rose 28 percent to $454.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents on revenue of $447.14 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating margins rose to 27.8 percent from 24.8 percent a year earlier.

Monster shares closed at $65.31 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They rose to $73.98 in extended trade. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)