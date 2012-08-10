Monster Beverage Corp (MNST.O) shares fell 11 percent on Friday, a day after the beverage maker said its namesake energy drink was being investigated by a state attorney general.

The disclosure, made late on Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, extended a 10 percent drop the shares experienced on Thursday, after Monster reported disappointing earnings late on Wednesday.

In its filing, Monster said it received a subpoena in July from an unspecified state attorney general in connection with its ingredients and advertising, among other things.

Reuters could not confirm which state's attorney general was investigating.

Energy drinks, which can have less caffeine per ounce than strong coffee, make up a fast-growing sector of an otherwise stagnant market for carbonated soft drinks.

Monster is the nation's No. 1 brand, with nearly 39 percent of the U.S. market, according to Beverage Digest. In dollar sales, privately held Red Bull is the leader.

When other companies were asked if they received similar subpoenas, spokeswomen for Red Bull and 5-Hour Energy, an "energy shot," declined to comment, as did PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N), whose AMP energy drink is No. 4 behind Rockstar. Rockstar did not return a call seeking comment.

Coca-Cola (KO.N) and Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS.N), which make the NOS and Venom energy drinks respectively, said they did not receive subpoenas.

UBS analyst Kaumil Gajrawala said he did not expect any long-term impact on Monster from the investigation, but noted that details remain sparse.

"Given the generic nature of the subpoena, rather than focusing on ingredients, or marketing or promotions, we believe it is more of an information gathering mission," Gajrawala wrote in a client note.

This is not the first time attention has been paid to energy drinks. In April, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) calling for an investigation following the death of a teenager.

In May, the FDA sent a letter to Rockstar warning that one ingredient in some of its drinks, Ginkgo biloba leaf extract, was considered an unsafe additive.

Ginkgo might be present in a so-called dietary supplement, but is not considered safe by the FDA for conventional foods and drinks. Because Rockstar's products are sold as drinks, and not supplements, the agency said they should not contain the additive.

As for Monster, the company had no comment beyond what it said on Thursday in its filing. Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg said the investigation was not good news.

"We believe the disclosure of the investigation is negative for Monster shares as it will likely increase scrutiny of the energy drink category, which could impact company sales growth," Astrachan wrote in a research note.

Monster's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates as product damage hurt its launch in Japan and South Korea.

The company's shares closed down $6.93, or 11.3 percent, at $54.27 on the Nasdaq. Coke and PepsiCo shares were each down less than 1 percent, while Dr Pepper shares were up slightly.

(Additional reporting by Joy Ferguson in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and M.D. Golan)