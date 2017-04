MILAN Italy's Consob has banned short selling on Monte dei Paschi's shares on Monday and Tuesday, the Italian market regulator said in a statement.

Shares in Italy's third biggest bank lost more than 17 percent on Monday after results from a pan-European health check of lenders showed on Sunday that Monte dei Paschi faced a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros - the biggest gap among the 130 lenders under scrutiny.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)