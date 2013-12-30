MILAN Shares in troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) turned higher in mid-morning trade on Monday to rise more than 3 percent following initial losses, underpinned by short-covering.

The stock was volatile after its shareholders voted on Saturday to delay a vital 3-billion euro cash call, raising uncertainty over its turnaround plan and increasing risks that Italy's third-biggest bank could be nationalized.

By 0938 GMT, the stock was up 2.8 percent 0.1779 euros.

"Notwithstanding the postponement of the capital increase marks a deterioration of the situation, short position covering can determine a rebound of the stock in the short term," Banca Akros said.

(Reporting by giancarlo Navach, writing by Danilo Masoni)