ROME The biggest shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) may sell a chunk of the world's oldest bank in the market if it cannot find a buyer before a March 15 deadline, sources close to the situation said on Monday.

The Monte dei Paschi banking foundation, which owns 49 percent in Italy's No.3 bank by market capitalization, is racing against time to sell a stake of up to 15.5 percent to repay 1.1 billion euros of debt.

It has to present a concrete debt-reduction plan to creditors by Thursday.

Sources familiar with the matter say the foundation, which has controlled the bank since 1995, is hoping to sell a 7 percent stake in MPS to a group of wealthy Italian entrepreneurs.

It is also in talks with two domestic private equity funds, Clessidra and Equinox, to sell them some or all of the stake.

But with no firm offer on the table, and signs that the private equity funds are having second thoughts, the foundation is also considering placing some of the 15.5 percent stake on the market through an accelerated book building (ABB), the sources said.

"At this point the option of an ABB has not been ruled out. But everything is still fluid, no decision has been taken," one of the sources said.

A source close to the foundation denied market rumors that such a placement was under way on Monday, as the stock fell as much as 6 percent and was briefly suspended from trading for excessive volatility.

Analysts predict that a placement could create an overhang of shares and depress the stock price.

The foundation, a charitable entity with close links to Italy's biggest centre-left party, ran up the debt to fund two capital increases and keep its grip on the centuries-old bank nicknamed "Daddy Monte" in its medieval hometown of Siena.

It used shares in the bank as collateral for the loans, but as Italian banks got caught up in the euro zone debt crisis, it ended up having to put its whole stake in the hands of creditors.

Now the creditors -- 12 banks including JP Morgan (JPM.N), Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX -- are clamoring for their money and the foundation is being forced to cut its holding to raise money.

At Friday's closing price, the 15.5 percent stake would be worth around 650 million euros.

DEADLINE EXTENSION?

On Friday, the foundation reached a deal with a pool of 11 creditors led by JP Morgan to unblock the shares used as collateral, so that it could proceed with the sale.

It still needs to clinch a similar agreement with Credit Suisse, which is owed 300 million euros.

"The foundation is still awaiting the all-clear from Credit Suisse for the stake sale, so it cannot sell right now," the source close to the foundation said.

Some sources said the March 15 deadline could be extended by a few weeks, but that would expose the foundation to a further fall in the share price and a less lucrative deal.

While sources said there had been several expressions of interest in the foundation's stake, no firm offer appears to have emerged so far, and some of the potential buyers are getting cold feet.

"In the last few hours, Clessidra has turned very cold on this, both because of the price and the governance," one of the sources said. "They are still sitting on the fence, but the feeling is negative."

Monte dei Paschi's shares were down 5 percent at 0.38 euros by 1250 GMT on heavy volumes, after a similar fall on Friday.

Since the foundation announced plans to cut its holding in mid-February, the stock has rallied from a record low of 0.19 euros on expectations that it would not have to place shares on the market.

The foundation's own track record is not encouraging. When it transferred a 6 percent stake in the bank to Goldman Sachs last year, the stock dived as the U.S. investment bank struggled to place the shares.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca and Massimo Gaia, writing by Silvia Aloisi. Editing by Jane Merriman)