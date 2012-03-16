SIENA, Italy Thousands of striking workers at Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, demonstrated against a staff cost-cutting plan on Friday, in the largest protest to hit the world's oldest lender in more than 30 years.

"Get out! Get out!" shouted the workers outside the bank's neo-gothic headquarters in Siena, the picturesque Tuscan town where the venerable lender was founded in 1472 and is the biggest employer.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest lender, is in the middle of a radical revamp as its controlling shareholder - a charitable foundation - is forced to slash its 49 percent stake to repay debts and a new management team is being put in place to cut costs and restore profits.

Some 4,000 people snaked through the narrow, cobblestone streets of Siena in protest at the bank's plan to cut staff costs by 3 percent, something unions say could result in 1,500 job cuts.

"We are worried but we hope the bank can rise from the ashes," said Vincenzo Crupi, a bank employee who travelled from southern Italy to join the demonstration.

It was the first strike at the bank in nearly 20 years and the biggest protest in the streets of Siena since 1981, residents said.

Monte dei Paschi Managing Director Fabrizio Viola, a rare outsider appointed in January, is penning a restructuring plan to shore up the bank, which like other Italian lenders has been hit hard by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Monte dei Paschi has a return on equity of just 2.4 percent and faces a 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) capital shortfall to meet tougher European requirements. It is widely expected to scrap its 2011 dividend and book a big writedown on goodwill when it announces its results later this month.

DEBT PILE

The bank has also been undermined by the debt crisis of its controlling shareholder, the Monte dei Paschi foundation.

The foundation, controlled by Siena's politicians and meant to reinvest dividends in social projects, has run up 1.1 billion euros in debts to keep its grip on the bank.

Franco Ceccuzzi, who as mayor of Siena is the key stakeholder in the foundation that controls the bank, joined the demonstration, saying the lender needed "stability and certainty."

The foundation must sell a large chunk of the bank to repay its 12 domestic and foreign creditors, which include JP Morgan (JPM.N), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).

After offloading a 2.5 percent stake through a last-minute, off-the-market sale, Monte dei Paschi's top investor won an extension to the end of April to a deadline to pay back creditors that expired this week.

It still needs to sell at least another 10 percent to repay its huge debt, but it was still unclear who could be the buyers.

Italian private equity firms Equinox and Clessidra are currently in talks to buy a relevant stake, while a further 2.5 percent could be broken up in smaller stakes offered to little-known but wealthy domestic entrepreneurs with ties to Siena.

A rule that caps all voting rights except those of the foundation to 4 percent has been an obstacle to buyers with deep pockets.

($1 = 0.7651 euros)

(Additional reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan; writng by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)