MILAN The head of the main investor in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) told an Italian daily on Monday she hoped the bank's top executives would stay on despite a shareholder vote that sank their plan to launch a cash call next month.

Shareholders led by the biggest investor in the bailed-out bank have rejected plans for a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) share sale in January and postponed the capital raising until after May 12.

"I don't know (if they will stay on), I hope so," Antonella Mansi, head of banking foundation Monte dei Paschi, told Corriere della Sera. "I want to think there are all the conditions to continue to work together."

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by John Stonestreet)