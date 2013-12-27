A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

SIENA, Italy Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) was forced to push back to Saturday a shareholder meeting set to decide on a vital capital increase because not enough investors showed up on Friday.

Chairman Alessandro Profumo said 49.3 percent of shareholders turned up to attend the meeting on Friday, below the 50 percent plus one quorum needed for it to go ahead.

The meeting is widely expected to delay to mid-2012 a 3 billion euro capital increase the bank needs to pay back state aid and avert nationalization.

