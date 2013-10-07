Wall Street edges higher late; helped by energy
NEW YORK U.S. stocks were higher in choppy trading Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of quarterly earnings later this week.
MILAN Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) unveiled on Monday a tough turnaround plan aimed at regaining profitability and winning investors' favor to fend off nationalization.
In a statement, the bank said it aimed to fully repay state loans taken to plug a capital hole by 2017 and make by then a net profit of 900 million euros ($1.22 billion).
The European Commission had asked Monte Paschi's top management to draft a new restructuring plan as a condition to grant its green light to a multi-billion euro state bailout. The Commission has also requested that Monte dei Paschi carries out a 2.5 billion euro capital hike, which the bank says it will execute in 2014.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, Editing by Stephen Jewkes)
