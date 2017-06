MILAN Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) extended losses on Wednesday around midday after Italy's third biggest bank posted a bigger than expected 4.69 billion euros loss in 2011 as it cleaned up a balance sheet hit by the euro zone debt crisis.

By 1017 GMT, the stock was suspended and indicated down 7.09 percent at 0.3354 euros.

(Reporting By Milan newsroom)