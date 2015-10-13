A minute with: Dev Patel talks politics, typecasting
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
In a special 40th anniversary screening, comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" will be shown in UK cinemas nationwide for one night only on Wednesday in a special sing-along version.
The screening will be preceded by a special introduction from actors John Cleese, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Eric Idle.
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
LOS ANGELES Facebook Inc's virtual reality content production unit, Oculus' Story Studio, is shuttering its doors to shift focus on supporting external content makers, the company said on Thursday, two years after the in-house studio launched.