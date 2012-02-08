Moody's Corp (MCO.N) net income fell 30 percent in the fourth quarter, missing Wall Street estimates, as expenses rose and companies backed away from issuing bonds during the European debt crisis.

Net income declined to $96.2 million, or 43 cents per share, from $137.4 million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier, the credit rating and financial research company said on Wednesday.

The average estimate from six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was 49 cents a share.

Fourth-quarter expenses rose 7 percent, which the company said was primarily due to employing more people and spending more on technology to grow.

Global revenue for ratings declined 4 percent, driven by a 14 percent drop in corporate finance.

Revenue at ratings competitor Standard & Poor's fell 8 percent in the quarter, the agency's parent, McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N, reported on January 31.

Moody's Analytics business, which sells financial research, risk management tools and consulting services, worked to offset the decline in ratings. Analytics revenue increased 10 percent in the quarter and made up 35 percent of the corporate total.

Moody's projected that 2012 revenue from the analytics business would increase by a percentage "in the high teens," and that ratings revenue would rise "in the mid-single-digit percentage range."

Chief Executive Officer Raymond McDaniel predicted late last year that the financial markets would improve and that companies would issue more bonds.

The company projected a 2012 profit of $2.62 to $2.72 a share, which would be up about 5 percent to 9 percent from $2.49 in 2011.

The year-ago period included 8 cents a share of tax benefits. The provision for income taxes increased in the quarter by $24 million, and the effective tax rate rose to 37 percent from 19.5 percent.

The company said it did not continue buying back shares in the fourth quarter, but issued stock for employee pay. Outstanding shares were down 4 percent at the end of December from a year earlier.

Shares of the rating agency were off 2.7 percent to $37.92 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Corrects share price)

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Mark Porter)