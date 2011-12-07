A Moody's sign on the 7 World Trade Center tower is photographed in New York August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Private equity firms face major challenges in achieving lucrative exits from the large, highly-leveraged buyouts (LBOs) put together in the go-go days of 2006 to 2008, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Choppy financial markets caused by Europe's debt crisis and fears over an economic slowdown have curbed investor appetite for the high yields that private equity firms have been willing to offer in order to borrow money for their mega deals.

The credit rating agency reviewed 40 of the large leveraged buyouts of the 2006-2008 period, worth more than $400 billion in total, and found that 15 have seen their credit quality deteriorate, while another three have filed for bankruptcy.

"Absent solid improvement in business conditions, improving stock market valuations and an opening of the IPO market, it may be difficult for investors in many of these companies to realize returns on their initial equity investments," Moody's analysts wrote.

Significant debt repayment obligations facing many companies between 2013 and 2015 will spur their private equity owners to complete IPOs over the next two years and pursue amend-and-extend deals and refinancing, they added.

Among the LBOs that have seen the sharpest credit rating downgrades are those of radio and outdoor displays company Clear Channel Communications, bought by private equity firms Thomas H. Lee Partners and Bain Capital in 2008 in a $26 billion deal, and Caesars Entertainment Corporation, one of the largest casino operators in the United States and owner of the famed Caesars Palace, taken over by Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and TPG Capital in 2008 in a $31 billion LBO.

Caesars revived its plans to go public last month but high debt is weighing on its prospects. Among the 40 companies in Moody's study, only seven have so far launched IPOs, while one was sold directly.

Just five of the 40 companies in the study have paid material dividends to their sponsors since their LBOs. Among them were Travelport, majority owned by Blackstone Group (BX.N), which paid out a $1.1 billion dividend in early 2007 as the firm tapped buoyant debt markets.

While large LBO companies have underperformed the corporate universe in terms of sales -- total revenue growth of 4 percent since 2007 versus the 14 percent wider corporate average -- core profits grew about 20 percent, in line with other corporates, as private equity firms cut costs and squeezed out efficiencies, Moody's said in its study.

