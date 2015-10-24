Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
CAIRO - Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman paid a visit to Cairo's Giza Pyramids on Friday as part of the filming of a documentary. The Academy Award winner is shooting the "The Story of God" series, which looks at mankind’s quest to understand the divine. The "Million Dollar Baby" and "The Shawsank Redemption" actor is also an executive producer of the feature, which will air internationally next year.
He also also set for filming in Jerusalem and India.
WASHINGTON "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, supermodel Heidi Klum, former basketball star Allen Iverson and other celebrities have been put on notice by the U.S. government that they must tell fans about any compensation received for promoting products on social media.