HONG KONG Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to 49 percent, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the first foreign bank to get such a nod.

The confirmation came after the Shanghai office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) posted on its website it had approved the important terms of the articles of association of joint venture Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Co Ltd.

China allowed foreign banks to boost holdings in securities joint ventures to a maximum 49 percent in 2012 from the previous cap of a third. However, foreign investment banks so far have not raised their stakes.

Morgan Stanley, which earlier along with its Chinese partner Huaxin Securities agreed to a proposal to raise the U.S. bank's stake in their joint venture to 49 percent from 33.3 percent, declined to comment.

The new shareholding structure of the joint venture will be reflected in the "articles of association", which will be updated soon, said the person, who declined to be named as the details of the regulatory approval is not public yet.

Reuters reported last week Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) are set to raise their stakes in separate Chinese securities joint ventures to 49 percent, betting on strong deals momentum in the world's second-largest economy.

Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities' offering in China includes underwriting and sponsoring of stocks and bonds. It posted a net profit of 30 million yuan ($4.33 million) in 2015, compared with a loss of 470,000 yuan in 2014.

The foreign banks' bigger push in China comes at a time when a pickup in onshore equity and bond issuance is helping the nation's home-grown investment banks grab a bigger share of the fee pool.

Equity capital market deals in Shanghai rose 2.8 percent in 2016, while volumes at Shenzhen's SME board and its tech-heavy ChiNext board surged by 74 percent and 64 percent, respectively, buoyed by follow-on share sales, Thomson Reuters data showed.

