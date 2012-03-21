The outside of the Morgan Stanley offices is seen in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

HONG KONG Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) Asia private equity arm has invested $300 million in China's Tianhe Chemicals Group, the two companies said on Wednesday, a deal that will help the company expand into U.S. and European markets.

Morgan Stanley's private equity arm would take a minority stake in Tianhe Chemicals, according to a person familiar with the matter.

As part of the deal, Homer Sun, the fund's chief investment officer, will join Tianhe's board.

Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has invested about $2.4 billion in Asia, primarily in highly structured minority investments and control buyouts.

Tianhe is the largest lubricant oil additive producer in China and a leading high-end specialty fluorochemical producer globally, the statement said.

