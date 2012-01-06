NEW YORK Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) and Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N), dueling to buy brokerage Morgan Keegan, are finalizing their offers this weekend and a winning bidder could be announced as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the situation.

The sale of Morgan Keegan by Birmingham, Alabama, bank Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) is expected to be valued at about $1.2 billion, these people said. The deal value includes a $250 million cash dividend that Morgan Keegan will pay Regions prior to any sale.

The final bidding process, expected to extend to Sunday, caps a months-long effort by Regions to sell Morgan Keegan, a vaunted Southern brokerage in Memphis, Tennessee, that was founded in 1969. Regions acquired the brokerage in 2001 for $789 million.

Regions, Stifel and Raymond James declined to comment.

Morgan Keegan has about 1,250 brokers and financial advisers.

The bids could still fall apart. Stifel Financial, based in St. Louis, dropped out and then resurfaced as a bidder in recent days. Several private-equity consortiums had surfaced as potential buyers but those offers fell below $1 billion, ultimately setting the stage for the Stifel-Raymond James bidding battle.

Raymond James' offer is expected to be all cash, but the offer by the St. Petersburg, Florida, firm is expected to be lower than a cash-stock offer from Stifel, one of the sources said.

That will force Regions to decide whether accepting Raymond James' cash offer is worth the trade-off of accepting a lower bid than Stifel's offer.

The purchase would more dramatically change Stifel. The firm, founded in 1890, has about 1,950 financial advisers, so adding Morgan Keegan's advisers would bolster Stifel's ranks to about 3,150 advisers. In the past three years, the firm has made four acquisitions to bolster its brokerage and investment-banking ranks.

Raymond James, founded in 1962, has about 5,400 advisers.

(Reporting By Carrick Mollenkamp, editing by Matthew Lewis)